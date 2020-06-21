“I was not ready to talk and fake smile,” Said Danna Paola on the difficult time that has past.

Danna Paola going through a bad emotional time, the star was in the midst of controversy because of its sentimental life, as it has been linked with Sebastian Yatra and George Lopez, the star of the mexican received so many comments through their social network, which has decided to get away from them for a while.

Danna Paola has spoken of the sad days that has happened recently

Finally, Danna Paola has decided to return to Instagram, and has confessed to his fans that he had had a very sad and difficult.

“It is strange to return to talk about here, but it was very necessary for detoxification, but rather a healer… I have to accept the fact that I deleted Instagram and Twitter for a couple of days, suddenly, not suddenly, but it was a good thing… because I’m better“.

Danna has also revealed that the time away from the networks served to create new surprises for their fans.

“I have been super analytical these days, very intense, and the truth, but doing a lot of songs and things very cool from the moment that I want to teach, but was not ready to talk and fake a smile in your face when you’re not feeling well…“

The star of the Elite also confessed to their fans that it’s okay to have bad days, as this will help you to be stronger.

“It’s okay to be wrong, it’s okay to have bad days, it is ok to feel anger and helplessness, sadness for any situation. That we are always able to be reborn, to be able to take the decision to make a step forward, to continue to be strong and fight for what you want, because you’re a human being…“.

