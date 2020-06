In the month of march, the mexican star who gave life to Lucrecia Montesinos Hendrich spent an emotional post for her character and the series, on Monday night.

“Lucrecia… what a luck that you got that luck of sharing the ribs and the shadows, those cold nights in January and dream with open eyes, to come out to hunt at dawn. Until the day of today that I like and learn so much. No one says no, and here we are. Drama queen & pu** loves you.”