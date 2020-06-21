Danna Paola confirms that it is a super-fan of RBD Anahí will respond

Danna Paola confirmed via a live that is a ‘RBDmaniaca’because she grew up watching the famous soap opera ‘Rebel’ and there was the excitement every time they looked through the aisles of the Televisa for the members of the RBD.

His favorite has always been Mía Coluccicharacter , played with much success Anahíthat , today, is focused completely to your family… “chiquita, I have always wanted to be like Mia Colucci”.

He also stressed that RBD put the pop mexican in a privileged place in the world, mainly in Brazil. “In quarantine, I’ve seen a lot of ‘Rebel’; RBD is a part of my childhood, I love to sing the songs of the group, and I really admire Anahí”.

The exRBD, Anahí, to learn that Dana is a fan of bone-in colorado from the grouping pop mexican, as well as the soap opera and his character, did not hesitate to answer:

Now, fans crave for a collaboration between their favourite star in the not too distant future.