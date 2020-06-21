Danna Paola breaks the silence after his fame in the “Elite”

SPECIAL. – Danna Paola it was the margin of the strong rumors that have emerged during his career in the world of music, as he had to deal with different situations that have caused a stir in the the social networkand it is for this reason that the famous finally broke the silence.

Through an interview the singer gave to know that that was one of the worst moments had to do with being a public figure, because he recalled that when he lived in Spain after his participation in the series “Elite”he began to speculate that he had a great fortune.

Since I was a child, he began to dabble in the artistic environment, his young age has become a little more famous on television. Later, he embarked on his solo career, until the day of today has positioned itself as one of the favorite singers.