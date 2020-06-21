Danna Paola and Kimberly Loaiza argue over who will be the queen of Tik tok | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza and Danna Paola, are some of the girls are really beautiful and have a group of fans large enough in all the social networks, each with a talent without equal, but now the question arises: Who will be the queen of tiktok?

Thousands of people every day, in addition to the application of Tiktok and even celebrities have also taken advantage of their free time during the quarantine, to make dances, challenges or imitations.

Now, something that I never thought that would happen, Danna Paola, Kimberly Loaiza-scene duel of the dance it was moved to the internet users.

You might also like: Danna Paola reveals that One is dedicated to a special person

Danna delighted their followers by using the long extensions blonde and a couple of dance moves, which has left more than 25 million followers impressed.

On the other hand, we are able to see the youtuber Kimberly Loaiza with the same procedure that you’ve done Danna.

¡Follow us in our Facebook and get more of the Show!

Both videos are compared for the followers who started to argue about who was the best.

It should be noted that the new look of the performer of Sodium surprised without doubt, and add their s3nsuales movements the left hip and with his mouth open for his followers.

Follow us on Google News, click to our star

At the end of the comparison, despite the fact that the two are very beautiful, Danna Paola managed the victory on this occasion.

From the beginning of the medical emergency from the virus of the disease, which both had to postpone your work projects and to be in quarantine, so we took advantage of their popularity on the internet and has kept its followers up to date with what is happening in their lives.

You can also read: Kimberly Loaiza criticized for the block of young people equal

That is the reason why we have now the singer and the cuteness more they have become very active in their social networks through the sharing of interesting and fun posts through the platform of video of Tik Tok.

On the other hand, another of the great controversial where he has been involved Danna in which they emphasize that hides a report with the singer Sebastian Yatra, since the colombian singer announced in a statement that he shared in your account on the social end of their love story with Tini Stoessel, began to emphasize the famous as the culprit of the break-loving.