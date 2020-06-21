Chilhwa joins Washington Justice as an assistant coach

Min-hyung “Chilhwa” Park, former coach of O2 Blast, binds to the Overwatch League with the Washington Justice.

After a year of success for the formation of O2 Combustion for the victory in Overwatch Contenders Korea, Min-hyung “Chilhwa” the Park makes its debut in Overwatch League. The justice of Washington signed him as an assistant coach for the team.

We are excited to announce that @OW_CHILHWA will join Justice as an assistant coach!!! After the spectacular victory in the Contenders, and we are pleased to be able to move forward under his direction. # JusticeIsServed pic.twitter.com/xwtTe6CVK7 Washington – Justice (@washjustice) 20 June 2020

Park started his career as a coach by the end of 2018, south korea, WGS Armament. He helped the team secure the second place of Overwatch Contenders 2019 Season 1 Trials in Korea to finish the season in position 5-6.

He then joined O2 Blast and he has continued to collect podium finishes. The team finished in second place in the Overwatch Contenders 2019 Season 1 south Korea; as well as in Overwatch Contenders 2019 Pacific Showdown. The season 2020 has been even more prolific for the O2 Explosion: the team has won the Overwatch Contenders 2020 Season 1 Korea.

The park joins the Justice, of Washington, a few days after Seung-jun “Sup7eme”, promoted to head coach of the team. The signature confirms the willingness of the team to spend an international list of a team and of the players of the team, completely south korea.

Washington Justice will have to face the reigning champions of the Overwatch League of San Francisco Shock tomorrow.