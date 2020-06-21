Chilhwa joins Washington Justice as an assistant coach

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


Min-hyung “Chilhwa” Park, former coach of O2 Blast, binds to the Overwatch League with the Washington Justice.

After a year of success for the formation of O2 Combustion for the victory in Overwatch Contenders Korea, Min-hyung “Chilhwa” the Park makes its debut in Overwatch League. The justice of Washington signed him as an assistant coach for the team.

Park started his career as a coach by the end of 2018, south korea, WGS Armament. He helped the team secure the second place of Overwatch Contenders 2019 Season 1 Trials in Korea to finish the season in position 5-6.

He then joined O2 Blast and he has continued to collect podium finishes. The team finished in second place in the Overwatch Contenders 2019 Season 1 south Korea; as well as in Overwatch Contenders 2019 Pacific Showdown. The season 2020 has been even more prolific for the O2 Explosion: the team has won the Overwatch Contenders 2020 Season 1 Korea.

The park joins the Justice, of Washington, a few days after Seung-jun “Sup7eme”, promoted to head coach of the team. The signature confirms the willingness of the team to spend an international list of a team and of the players of the team, completely south korea.

Washington Justice will have to face the reigning champions of the Overwatch League of San Francisco Shock tomorrow.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here