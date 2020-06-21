Port your smartphone best news of the north-west. Be a part of our members!

Cabildo ahomense reject the Public Account 2019

Carlos Bojorquez

THE MOCHIS._ Even if in an administrative framework and not for its content, the Cabildo ahomense rejected the public account of the budget year 2019, in an extraordinary session on Wednesday.

Angelina Valenzuela Benitez has stressed that, in spite of a judgment already rendered by the TESIN, continues to oppose the Liquidation of the Contracts, since the public account, you must first pass through his office before arriving at the town hall.

“Article 59 of the Law on the Municipal administration establishes that, before the public has to pass to the Trustee of the supply and, therefore, the Treasury, the Commission, to which there turns to the Cabildo,” he said, arguing that in 18 months has not been shown to the public account to review.

The Síndica Lawyer was seconded by councilor Ramon Lopez Felix, has recently joined the hamlet of Brown, and the pri Raul Cota Murillo.

Also voted against the morenistas Rosa Maria Ramos Solórzano and Gerardo Amado Alvarez, the pasista Fernando Arce Gaxiola, and the priistas Genesis Paola Pineda Valdez and Rosa Maria Lopez Ramirez.

Thus was frustrated the attempt of petistas Ariana Sulaee Castro Bojórquez, Héctor Vicente López Fuentes, Raymundo Simons Cázarez and maria del Socorro Calderón Guillén, who is entered in the pan, Alfonso Pinto Galicia, to defend the decision of the Mayor Manuel Guillermo Chapman Moreno.

It should be noted, that the session was held behind closed doors and taking care of the health recommendations, after nearly three months of suspension because of the contingency of the Covid-19, and was broadcast live via Facebook.

In fact, in one of the points that we have examined the proposal of the village pri is to run virtual sessions of the Council, and was passed over for a review and revision of Governance.