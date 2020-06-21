Brazilian singer Anitta to start the new adventure with the Warner Records US

The brazilian Anitta he signed with Warner Records, and their debut album, the official United States it will arrive this year, it was announced through a press release.

“I am very excited to be a part of the team Warner Records of United States“he said Anitta. “It is the most important time of my career. Now, I can show you more about my art and worldwide culture international. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music I’ve worked on, that will be a mix of new sounds in English and Spanish”.

“We are excited to collaborate with the global team of Warner Music Latin to bring the incredible music of Anitta the United States and beyond,” said Aaron Bay-Schuck, and Tom Corson, co-presidents of Warner Records.

“Anitta it’s really different for each artist with whom we have worked previously. She was not only a musical talent is extraordinary, but it is a creative force that burns, an artist and an electrifying, a true cultural phenomenon. Together with the manager of AnittaBrandon Silverstein, we hope to scale even more together,” he said.

The work of Anitta includes four studio albums latinos and a multitude of collaborations. Their sound and unique style, is a musical mixture of reggae, bossa nova, R&B, hip-hop, EDM and funk carioca.

Anitta is the artist most listened to in Brazil and attracts a global audience with more than 47 million followers on Instagram.

With 5 nominations at the Latin GRAMMY awards, 6 awards MTV EMAalmost 5 billion views on YouTube and 6.5 billion plays on Spotify.

Anitta has remained busy during the quarantine, the production of live streams on your social networks almost every day from his home in Rio de Janeiro. She has kept updated his fans on his recording process, and is united to great talents like Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Katy Perry, David Guetta, P. Diddy, and more for conferences and presentations. Anitta was ready to go on stage for Coachella and Rock In Rio in 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhurAzTl5gs(/embed)