Beautiful and disturbing preview of the movie Candyman – Film and Tv – Culture

‘Candyman’ is a cult item for fans of horror movies. Released in 1992, drew attention to to develop a terrifying story to social background has revealed that conflicts are very relevant in this day, such as racism and inequality experienced by some communities.

That’s why, when they announced the new film version of the hand of the manufacturer Jordan Hull (‘!Flees¡’, ‘We’ (‘We’) and the contemporary proposal of the ‘unknown Dimension’), the project has had a lot of resonance among fans of the genre and the audience.





The film will be released on the 25th of September 2020.

However, after the announcement of the delay of its release for this month, due to the coronavirus, the director of the film, Nia DaCosta, have decided to share a new trailer of the story that has caused uproar and applause for its visual beauty.

Are the images presented in the style of the theatre of shadows, emulating a sort of puppet, telling the story of the origin of this character, supernatural created by writer Clive Barker (“Books of Blood” and ‘Hellraiser’).





The images have an aesthetic, simple but overwhelming.

The plot tells the experience of Antonio McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) and his girlfriend Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), who arrives in a new luxury apartment in the area, which contains a secret scary about Candyman, a ghost with a hook that is displayed when invoked five times in front of a mirror.

CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about willing martyrs. The people, the symbols, turn them into monsters, we are told, that must have been. pic.twitter.com/MEwwr8umdI — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) 17 June 2020

“Candyman, at the intersection of white violence and pain in blackit is about martyrs and not intentional. The people who were the symbols that turned them into monsters that we were told that they had to be,” says DaCosta to share the video on social networks, underlining the relevance of the message beyond that of excitement or of terror.

