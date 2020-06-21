Awaiting the arrival of a child – The Diary of Coahuila

Orlando Bloom.

Shortly after that Katy Perry, 35, has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child together with the british actor, with his latest music video “Never wear White,” the actor, 43, has shared a beautiful image of the singer. “My children thrive,” wrote the protagonist of the series “Carnival Row” in your account of Instagram, posting a photo of the mom-to-be, in his first public appearance since she revealed the pregnancy. The actor already has a son named Flynn, from his first marriage with model Miranda Kerr.

Joe Jonas.

Less than a year of their marriage in Las Vegas, the actress Sophie Turner, 24 years of age, and the singer Joe Jonas, 30, are expecting their first child. A source close to the couple revealed that they live this phase is very happy. The couple has not commented on the child you expected, but close friends claim that the happiness of the invades.

Javier Hernandez.

The american mexican has become a dad for the second time, the striker of Los Angeles Galaxy announced on his account of Instagram with a photo of the family in which it appears his eldest son, Noah, and the model of Sarah Kohan, of 25 years. “The number 2 is in the oven,” he wrote, “Chicharito”, 32, such as a description of the image, where you can also observe the ultrasound in the bed.

Rt Malik.

After the rumors that the former member of One Direction, 27 years old, and Gigi Hadid, 25, were expecting their first child, a virtual model, in an interview in the program Jimmy Fallon, “The Tonight Show”, has revealed that he wanted to break the news of his condition and not because it is already circulating in the network, however, was said to be happy to be able to confirm. “Obviously we wanted to have advertised under our terms, but we are very excited, happy and full of gratitude for the good wishes and support of all. Especially in these times, it is very nice to be able to be at home and together to experience the day-to-day,” said the model.

David Bisbal.

The Spanish singer, 41, shared a sweet photo of his wife, the model and actress Rosanna Zanetti, 32, her daughter, She and her eldest son Matthew to give the news that the couple awaits the arrival of another offspring. “I am in love with my family and we are very happy to continue to grow. 4 months ago we received the best news that I have a baby on the way! Soon there will be the 5,” wrote the singer of “Tell”. She is the daughter of his previous marriage with Elena Tablada.

Joaquin Phoenix.

One of the most beloved couple in the world, especially after the last season of the awards for the best of the film are the actors Rooney Mara, 35 years old, and Joaquin Phoenix, 45 years old, who last may became news because of the alleged the actress is pregnant. It was Page Six who broke the story and claimed that it could take up to six months.

Jude Law.

For the sixth occasion, the british actor will become a father. Bill has been married to actress Philipa Coan a year ago and are expecting their first child. Because of his hectic love life, the performer already has five children. Before he was married to Sadie Frost, with whom he had three children: Rafferty, of 22 years, Iris, 15, and Rudi 13. With model Samantha Burke, has another daughter, named Sofia, who is now nine years old, and then had another child with Catherine Harding.