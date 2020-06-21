A preview of the series, Catherine the Great | or…

There is a scene that crystallizes in an exemplary manner the spirit of The Greatthe series, Catherine the Great created by Tony McNamara. Catherine is now the wife of Peter III from some time ago, your place as the empress imposes a series of duties and official visits: games with the ladies of the court, parties, quirky, smiles and satisfaction for deeds most unjust and capricious of power autocratic. Among his duties, in a visit to the battle front to bring treats, and something of encouragement to the soldiers. The war that faces to the Russian Empire, with the kingdom of Sweden is bloody and absurd, and the strategies of Peter are childhood and suicidal. Catherine and Elizabeth, the aunt of her husband, they wander among the mud and corpses, offering fighters battered a couple of candy colors. One of them indicates that you have no more fingers to take the gift, and Catherine is introduced in the mouth, with the tragic consternation, that causes the impotence.

McNamara, as he had done in Favoritehome to the horror of more blood in the guise of a comedy agile and electrifying, capable of driving a fierce critique without resorting to the old solemnity. His gaze on the historical novel, one that has fascinated Yorgos Lanthimos when he was preparing the history of queen Anne, and his favorite artists, it was stated in the first draft of The Greatin his tone acid and irreverent, this portrait of a Russia that Catherine would be the largest of its entire history until then. “The language of The Great it is the same that we then use in Favoritea hybrid between the historical perspective and the pulse of the contemporary,” McNamara explained in an interview with the web site due in the month of February last year. “The idea was to re-invent the genre. I was not interested in that which is strictly dramatic, but to do so close to the public today, and happened to have a bit of fun”.

Created by McNamara and premiered in StarzPlay this June 18, The Great begins with the arrival of Catherine (the excellent Elle Fanning), Austria to his marriage with the imperial Peter III (a Nicholas Hoult in the state of grace). Peter was portrayed in the books of history as a ruler is childish and incompetent, a prisoner of the shadow of his father Peter the Great, taken from the pride and wanton vanity. Josef von Sternberg has shown how a child, lewd and spoiled in the unforgettable The capriccio imperiale (1934), while Catherine Marlene Dietrich, discovered in the manipulation and betrayal in the court opportunistic the best fuel for their rebellion. But McNamara does not propose an opera in tragic and baroque, but a political theatre, able to crawl in that was autocratic and obscurantist, the seeds of their own transformation. That leads to santa Caterina, and the disappointment of marriage frustrated, and a husband unbearable for the heroic act of a coup is the game that offers of the series, under the umbrella of a satire is modern and cheerful.

“When I started to write about theatre, I was interested in contemporary stories. Comedies, contemporary, in fact. I loved Barry Lyndon and Dangerous liaisonsbut he had no interest in the stories of the past. Also, as I am australian, these figures do not have too much space in our culture, are not part of our history as a young country. But one day I read of Catherine the Great, I saw about 15 minutes of a tv program and that was enough to interest me. I wanted to know more about her. It seemed to me a charming figure; how did education for women in Russia and promoted the knowledge at that time. ‘Here there is a character’, I said to myself. A young woman in a foreign country who is married to an idiot, and ends with the judgment of an empire”. The interest of McNamara for the transformation of Catherine is seen in the first episode. Educated in the love of arts and letters, the awakening, the wedding night can not be more fierce. Catherine discovers around her, the discomfort of having the morals of a medieval court, the blood of a senseless war, the cruelty of a ruling class of the trivial and selfish, planting his spirit, the path of a patient in a state of revolt.

“Smarter” is the mantra that Catherine repeated again and again his servant and faithful friend, Marian. That is the way it should behave. The old lady of the court, disturbed by the behavior of her father, Marian is the perfect companion, smart, and slippery, voice, contemporary and expert that provides Catherine, the discovery of his ability, and the enterprise of its gradual ascent. McNamara holds the disk learning of Catherine, in a series of hilarious gags that involve the hard courage of his courage. To avoid the mandate of rigour and seriousness of the historical genre, The Great he says without modesty in a comedy that does not lose the complexity, because they add laughter. Your exercise of the satire is incisive and eloquent, and the portrait of that time, does not exclude a possible analogy with the leadership of the contemporary. The obsecuentes a lackey of Peter III, the complacent gaze of the people, the excesses in the expenses of the celebrations become warning signals, at the same time, that the opportunities are priceless. And is the road that leads to disappointment for the epic policy that is of interest to McNamara, who builds his fascinating character.

“I met Nicholas Hoult in the processes of Favorite and I immediately understood that it was indicated to play Peter. At that time The Great it was not a series, but only a history of a game or a movie, but I found out that Nick could be interpreted as anyone of that character out of control”. The work of Hoult integrates perfectly with the style of McNamara, sums up the carefree and the vertigo of your story, making the tone of your writing, the better the creative. And the presence of Elle Fanning manages to give Catalina the perfect face of an ambition incipient contained in the ingenuity of a teenager. “I can be more fit to govern?”, it is asked with genuine dismay, while looking for answers, in the eyes of the count In the, shy, conservative, who is not encouraged to jump, or in the confidence of Mary, in their desperation, sometimes, overflows. The road is difficult, and crucial, modeled on the energy and irreverence that McNamara has shown as a strategy, triumphant, to their reinvention of the historical narrative. “I wanted to be a funny story, modern and dark, fast and furious. But at the same time I wanted to tell the story of a young woman, uncovering his character is a source of inspiration.”