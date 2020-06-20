You should see this: “The Dark Crystal, the Age of Resistance”

The series is set in the world of the 1982 film. Photo: Netflix

In 1982, Jim Hensonfamous for being the creator of “The Muppets” would have brought to the cinema after so many years of hard work, his film work, the most ambitious: “The Dark Crystal”.

Directed next to Frank Ozthe film narraría through puppets the journey of two young people Gelflings, the last of his kind, to defeat the evil Skekses. These twisted beings would be able to cheat death thanks to his most precious right, her gift, her curse: The Dark Crystal.

The movie would have been a success at the box office and would earn a cult status after the publication of various comics and novels that expanded the universe, with the intention of one day, with the intention of one day being able to play the sequel: “The Power of the Dark Crystal”.

This sequel would have been announced in the The Comic-con in San Diego 2007 with the intention of be presented the following year. After being postponed to 2013, the project could not be raised. That is up to Netflix really be able to make an announcement in 2017.

In the month of August 2019, the platform “The Dark Crystal: the Age of Resistance” the series prequel, then, we will present a series of reasons for which one can not escape.

Your story

The Skekses they have managed to position themselves as the “Lords of the Crystal” the origin of life on the planet Thra. That rule the various clans Gelflings with apparent cordiality, while taking advantage of its resources.

This “harmony” is threatened by the arrival of a phenomenon known as “Priming”, which will be in the light and the dark intentions of the rulers.

His approach to epic fantasy

If the series will be a pleasure for fans of the original film and the expanded universe, being a prequel, the series can be enjoyed by those who come for the history, for the first time.

The fighting with swords, fearsome monsters, political conspiracies, and a lot of magic fill the screen in every episode.

The vitality and its characters

Despite the obvious limitations of the face the puppet, the team behind its creation (and interpretation) realization and provide them with a vitality not seen since “the Dinosaurs”.

The Jim Henson Company demonstrate your expertise in the management of all the creatures and the characters presented in the series.

His cast of voices

The series is worth to be seen in the original language, thanks to the wonderful voice acting, if they are heroes or villains. Among the players who are on a leave of absence Alicia Vikander, Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuelle on the side of the Them.

While in the Skekses we are able to find interpreters as Jason Isaacs, Mark Hamill and Simon Pegg.

A production for children and adults

Under his appearance at the top of the innocent fairy tale it is a world that is harsh and hostile on the issues of discrimination, torture and death are not anti-aliased.

While the spectators adults do not have to worry about the series reculte inappropriate for children, these if you must have someone on your side that will help you understand and interpret better what is happening on the screen.