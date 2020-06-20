You know who finally won the hearts of Danna Paola

Who has stolen the heart of Danna Paola?

The singer and actress Danna Paola was tired of repeating over the last few months, during all of which were associated with the co-star, or with the former from Tini Stoessel, Sebastian Yatra, who is single and happy without company. In fact, his latest single ‘Alone’, is a hymn to the importance of learning to live without a partner on the side.

However, it is clear that in the last days someone has managed to conquer her heart. The mexican has received a gift of a very special birthday in advance of the part of the father, which has surprised this week with an adorable puppy.

“I died for love, I derretí, could not with the gift… and it was beautiful”, explained the young on Instagram.

Danna was not slow, of course, to officially introduce the new pet to all of their fans through social media with a video in which it is clear that the tenderness of the merger with the animal.

His friend and companion of profession Sofia Reyes was one of the first to realize the name is so special that you have chosen for your canine companion.

“Lol, that is called ” Lu”, written for Sofia in the comments section.

In fact, Danna, has decided to baptize the dog in homage to his character in the series to Elite, which was one of the main phenomena of Netflix for the past few years, and has consolidated his career in interpreting at the international level.



