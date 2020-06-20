X Æ-XII and other original names

Elon Musk and the singer Grimes has recently the parents of a son they called X Æ-XII. But it’s not just celebrities that are committed to originality at the time of registration of their children. These are just a few examples.

When the entrepreneur Elon Musk, and the singer Grimes has announced the name of their first child together, X Æ-12, the reactions on social networks did not wait. Some wondered how it was pronounced, and the other, even if it was legal. At the end of may, the pair has been forced to slightly modify the name of the child, because the laws of the state of California does not allow you to include numbers. The solution was to write 12 in roman numerals, XII.

It is, probably, one of the most original titles and strange that has seen, among actors, singers and famous personalities of the last few years, but this is far from the only one.

FROM APPLE TO ZUMA NESTA ROCK.

What will occupy the headlines for the choice of the name is not new. In 2004, the couple formed by the lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, announced that they would have called their daughter Apple, which means apple.

Said Paltrow to Oprah Winfrey, in 2004, the election was the responsibility of Martin. “when there are pregnant for the first time, his dad said: “if it’s a girl, I think her name should be Apple,’” said the actress. “He seemed so sweet and created an image so delicious to me… the apples are so sweet and wholesome and biblical,” he added.

The leader of the british band is not, nor much less, the only one in the field, with a taste for the curious names.

Before that Martin will give his daughter a name of a fruit, Frank Zappa, considered by many to be one of the best musicians in the history, has decided to call their offspring so rare: Moon Unit, Dweezil, Diva Thin Muffin and Ahmet.

Gwen Stefani, singer and member of the defunct band, No Doubt, have followed the example and also chose peculiar names to their descendants. Gwen Stefani had three children during their marriage of 13 years with Gavin Rossdale has called Kingston and Zuma Nesta Rock, and Apollo Bowie Flynn.

The first daughter of the couple formed by Jay-Z and Beyoncé was born in 2012. When their famous parents announced his name, the more of a surprise.

The choice was Blue Ivy, which in Spanish could be translated as Ivy Blue. For the twins, who were born in 2017, favoured by the Lord, which translated into English would be lord, and Rumi.

RUFUS TIGER AUDIO SCIENCE.

The children of the singer Alicia Keys and her beau, producer Swizz Beatz, have welcomed their parents, the name Egypt Daoud, and the Genesis Wings. The name of his firstborn son, Keys said that it is a trip he made to Egypt, alone, and that meant a lot to her.

The drummer of the british band Queen, Roger Taylor, named his son Rufus Tiger, being Tiger is the English word for tiger.

Guitarist Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones and Anita Pallenberg chosen to register your child, such as the dandelion Angela, dandelion Yearns. Richards, after a few years, has opted for the change in Angela. But his last daughter was named Tara Jo Jo Gunne, who died only a few weeks of life.

But what about fantasy names is not only one thing, the musicians and their partners. Some of the actors have also resorted to ingenuity to go to the civil registry to register their children.

In the case of the actor Nicolas Cage, nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola, and Alice Kim, in addition to ingenuity, have turned to comic books for the child they have in common. The 14-year-old is called Kal-el, the name Superman of Earth-2.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis named their three daughters Rumer, Scout, which can be translated as scout and Tallulah Belle.

David Duchovny, star of the series of the nineties, the “X-files” and Tea Leoni chose to put his rod Kyd.

Natalie Portman and her husband French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, sought inspiration in the jewish culture, as Portman is jewish, the name he adopted for his first-born was the Aleph, which is the first legra of the Hebrew alphabet.

For her part, the actress and dancer hawaiian Shannyn Sossamon, known for her roles in “40 days and 40 nights” and “The Holiday”, and has two sons.

The first of them, that he had with his ex-spouse, Dallas Clayton, and you’ve already 17 years old, answers to the name of Audio or a Science, the science of sound in Spanish. For the second, went for something a little more traditional: Mortimer.

