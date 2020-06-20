What you see today on TV? | Sunday, June 21, 2020 | Television

14.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Three games of the 30th day of the Championship

The competition of the First Division, is moving forward with three new games, which will be held in the absence of the public in the stadiums. Movistar Alloy released at 14: 00 the duel between Celta and Alavés, and at 19.30 the meeting-clash between Valencia and Osasuna. At 22.00 there will be a turning point, in the big game on Movistar LaLIga, Real Sociedad-Real Madrid; if the madridistas are due, are turnover leaders in the standings.

15.15 / TCM

Paths of glory

Paths of Glory. United states, 1957 (90 minutes). Director: Stanley Kubrick. Cast: Kirk Douglas, Adolphe Menja, Ralph Meeker, George Macready.

Stanley Kubrick throws on the screen the film’s most violently anti-militarist history. The turpitude of the characters delivered the ambition, the injustice of war and the horror of the due obedience beat in a work of pride, unleashed, setting the scene. And Kubrick, scuba diving in ruindad human with such a frenzy that the public to attend amazed a story that takes place in the first World War, but you could live in any other theatre of war.

15.45 / Four

The chronicles of Riddick

USA, 2004 (119 minutes) director: David Twohy. Cast: Vin Diesel, Thandie Newton, Judi Dench.

After the success of Black as pitch, the creators of return to the hero of Riddick, once again with the stone face of Vin Diesel, though now in a movie, something more pompous, close to the genre of sword and sorcery. The adventures continue with a certain interest, but smooth, and the action sequences are filmed with considerable skill.

18.05 / Movistar Previews

Rainy day in New York

A rainy Day in New York. EE UU, 2019 (92 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber,

Woody Allen makes his, stolid, stubborn, immortal. Gives you the feeling of breathing, and to make the film, the two things at the same time. Rainy day in New York draws almost a self-portrait: the protagonist, named nothing free of charge, as Gatsby, is a subject that remains suspended in the past, and that attends more to the imagined past that the experiences are present. At his side, Elle Fanning embodies your enaomrada, a student who is incredibly naive, almost a fairy arrival of a parallel universe, which becomes the star of the show.

21.30 / 2

A remembrance of Mary Santpere

The documentary Mary, queen of the Parallel, this evening issued Essential, remember the life and career of the famous actress Mary Santpere. From the first steps in his art until his love story with her husband francis, the documentary detailing the work of creative Santpere, is not always without difficulties, which have led to success in film, theater and television.

21.30 / Sixth

The lord of the rings: The two towers

The lord of the Rings 2: The Two Towers. EE UU, 2002 (180 minutes). Director: Peter Jackson. Cast: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin.

After the memorable first delivery, expected with anxiety the return of the classic Tolkien. And Peter Jackson has succeeded again to re-create all the intensity of the novel, to deepen the spirit of their characters and to offer a colossal combination of spectacle and lyricism. The film interweaves three parallel plots that shine in the action sequences the most impressive of the last years, surrounded by an irrepressible spirit of adventure. And there was still another advantage….

22.00 / DMAX

The Day of Music, with Abba

The documentary ABBA: Greatest hits need DMAX to celebrate the Day of Music. A production that traces the career of the legendary songs have withstood the test of time and are listened to by different generations. The relationships between its components, the creation of his accomplishments and of his brilliant career which has become popular icons in the world are the focus of the look of this production.

0.20 / Hollywood

The godfather III

The Godfather Part III. USA, 1990 (163 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Cast: Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Sofia Coppola.

We had to wait 16 years for Coppola to return to a saga of The godfather. The teacher is immersed in the old age of a Michael Corleone overwhelmed by a sense of guilt and by their disability, emotional, obsessed by the withdrawal of his criminal world. Lives immersed in their universe is corrupt, and that, in this delivery, reaches to the bowels of the Vatican. The final sequence, a spectacular culmination of a string of murders is combined with music of Mascagni, is still one of the best moments of the cinema of the nineties.