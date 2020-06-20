These are the performances of Nicole Kidman, which will leave you with your mouth open

With over 30 years of career, support as an actress. Nicole Kidman it has become one of the actresses better paid of Hollywood. To be acclaimed by his followers and critics to achieve captivating in every role she plays. It is the first australian actress to win an Oscar for best actress.

Also read: Series that deserve a marathon on HBO GO

It is not only a good actress and beautiful face. A woman is very intelligent with an IQ of more than 130 points. From what is delivered with the time to study each character and also has the plans for the launch of an anthology of the literature. Is also ambassador of good will, the United Nations development Fund for Women.

The Moulin Rouge!!!!!

The musical tells the story of a boy who writes poems and decides to bet all their dreams in Paris. Its arrival known to the Moulin Rogue. A place where you embarked on a story full of music, colors and love. Most of the songs are performed by Nicole Kidman and to top it off. In the soundtrack of the film, we have the iconic song ‘Lady Marmalade’ performed by Christina Aguilera,

Also read:The characters most remembered films of Johnny Depp

Big Little Lies

In this mini-series focuses on the lives of many mothers that seem to have a perfect life, but inside they hide a secret that will change your life when you learn. It is without a doubt the best performance I had Nicole Kidman in the past few years.

Bomb

If you want a story full of female empowerment. The scandal is a movie for you. Based on real events. Focuses on several journalists tired of the harassment and decides to raise his voice and start with the destruction of the chain Fox News.

Hours

In the ‘ 20s, Virginia Woolf, beginning to write his first novel: “Mrs. Dalloway”. Time after a woman becomes fascinated with the novel and decides to change his life radically. And, finally, Clarissa this in love with a friend and poet, and is identified with the novel of Virginia. They have some special connection to the 3 women manage to charm everyone with their stories.

Read also: as a Lover of the series? These “intro” is going to create a moment of nostalgic

Rabbit Hole

This movie tells the story of a couple who is coping with the death of his 4 year old son in a car accident. Guilt plays an important role in this story, making the emotions of the character Nicole Kidman look very exposed.

Somethin’ Stupid

If that was not enough to see at the cinema and on tv. He was the protagonist of the video of Robbie Williams Somethin’ Stupid in which performed the song. Being the song with the largest collection in Europe in 2001.