‘The Witcher’ (Netflix): Who are the witches back in season 2? – News series

Apparently Geralt of Rivia will have more alliances than we think in their adventures, especially in the second season of the hit series for Netflix based on the books and video games.

The surprise was the reception of The Witcher on Netflix since the premiere of the first season, a year and a half ago. The drama of fantasy (with obvious pretensions to be the new Game of Thrones) is currently positioned as one of the most watched content, so that the second delivery is quickly approvedbut the critics and the general public expressed in different forms the bittersweet taste that left the series off after the first eight episodes.

Mixed reviews have been for several reasons (as we said in the good and the bad): the followers and the die-hard books and video games are the most difficult audience to satisfy, even if their opinions were not entirely wrong. The first season is a bit complicated, with many characters, storylines unresolved, a bit confusing narrative, cutting the disaster, but there is no more of him, incisiveness, and timeliness. Even so, you have the great opportunity to correct their errors and make a solid second season, yes, now to secure the franchise.

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on the literary saga of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher tells of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a witch whose job is to kill the monsters and find the princess Ciri (Freya Allan), that is intended to be the protagonist.

‘The Witcher’: to Reveal the alternate ending

Lauren spoke with The head, and has confirmed that the second season will be more concise, so that the places, monsters and characters will be better identified to the public. While we know that Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) will have been more time, there will be new warlocks: Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), Lambert (Paul Bullion) and Coen (Yasen Atour). The creator and added the following about it:

“Probably my purchases favorites for the season are the two are the new witches. In fact, in the first season we met Geralt. There was also another, Remus (Gudmundur Thorvaldsson), who we see die in episode three…”

‘The Witcher’: to Reveal what Jaskier in the second season

For us it was mostly about Geralt to return to their roots and learn where it comes from, what is their history and their sense of belonging to their own family.

Schmidt Hissrich note fond of this universe and, above all, because it is very widespread and can tell the stories of the books. For the moment, the filming of the second season was suspended due to emergency medical care (here, the production postponed), but are already preparing to take the necessary precautions and soon return to the set. With respect to the origin of the protagonist, as well as the new characters, concluded: “When you talk about The Witcher I always talk about the three characters in the united states, Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer, as a family. It is the most important part of the series for me. When you start to imagine the family of someone, you also have to understand its origin…”

For Geralt are his brothers, his brotherhood of magicians. So I am very excited to meet Vesemir, his father figure, and all these men with whom I grew up from the age of seven years.

The agenda of television production has changed, so that it is assumed that the process of post-production The Witcher 2 will require more time than previously thought, and it is safer to arrive for the second half of 2021.