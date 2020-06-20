The Witcher 2: all the details of the return of Geralt on Netflix

The Witcher it was not exactly what you were hoping for, but as it became the most watched series in the history of Netflix and the end left us wanting to see more. The good news is that the second season is approaching, and Netflix has big plans for her.

The series is not new Game of Thronesbut it has a lot of potential, the fans don’t like that they took so much time to get to a key moment in the story, and concluded with a meeting between Geralt and the princess who “won” thanks to the famous law of surprise.

The season was long and short at the same time, you are focused too much on the history of the origins of Yenneferforgot to show us the past and the formation of Geralt as a Witcher, and, at the beginning, it was almost impossible to understand the confusion of time lines that seemed to jump from one moment to another without explanation, and without leaving anything clear, but the series improves considerably in the last few chapters, and it is not the last time Ciri and Geralt to find them, and she asks him for Yennefer, which has left us all excited for the second season has already been confirmed before the premiere of the first.

Now, the showrunner of The Witcher has revealed that, after having listened to the criticism from the fans (who initially thought that it would be seen Mads Mikkelsen as Geralt and Eva Green as Yennefer), they were going to make big changes in the second season, including a major adjustment in the time line. Lauren S. Hissrich, the showrunner said that all of the characters in the game at the same time, unlike what happened with the previous season.

“It is clear that this decision was one of the most controversial in the first seasonand the truth is that we did not expect that I would have no problem with the different timing jitter. In fact, I think that, narratively, it was the only way to tell the story, and I still believe, it was a good decision,” he said in an interview with The head.

To see the series, many fans have said that they were very confused by the timeline non-linear, and even if it was the only reason they were able to present the characters of Ciri (Freya Allen) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) very first appearing in the books of Andrzej Sapkowski, the creators understood the point and have a plan to resolve the problem.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich he explained the decision in a session of questions from the Reddit AMA earlier this month, saying: “The narrative structure is set up so that we could count the stories of Geralt (that is the basis of all the world of the Witcher, in my opinion) , while Ciri and Yennefer could also be a part of the action. Their stories happen simultaneously, so we knew that we needed to play a bit with the time.”

Hissrich he said that he was surprised when he heard that he was one of the most criticized of the series (really? it was very difficult to understand, but you probably won’t, it seems to me so much, because he was involved in the whole process), but he said he is going to change now that the stories finally came to the point where we are all of us.

“In this case, the people that she hated will be lucky, because the second season is structured in a different way”it is concluded.

The main problem with the non-linear of the story is that there was no indication that it was different times, or that were passing between the past and the present, and so there was a lot of confusion, and most of the spectators were slow (they were) much to realize that we were telling the events in order. Also, it seems that they were not very well made, because, when Ciri turns out that you should look at Geralt for the first time, gives the impression that your grandmother forgot who had him locked up in prison (even after you explained that).

Supposedly, the second season will come at some point in 2021, with the original players and everything seems to indicate that they are going to resume the story starting from that moment, after the battle where Geralt and Ciri finally found it.

The big question that must be answered for the second season have to do with Yennefer, we saw “exploit” and roasting alive of his enemies, but then disappears and no one knows if he is dead, like the other magicians, from the unconscious effort or lost somewhere in a mysterious place.

According To Netflix, Henry Cavil, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey they are back in their roles from the first season, but there are new players participating in the project.

Who are they?

The rookie of the season two include Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as the Coen brothers, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders), as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Christopher Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen and the newly graduated Mecia Simson, as a French woman.

Netflix also says that the rest of the cast includes the return MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (A Good Karma In The Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks)as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) like Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Damn) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) like Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni(The Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierrseson (Judy) as Istredd,Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel”s Defenders, Umbrella), Showrunner and Executive Producer of The Witchercommented: “The reaction to the first season of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talents to the second season. Sophie Holland and his team, and fusion have been found once more to be the best person to embody these characters, and in the hands of these directors made, we are excited to see that these new stories come to life “.

Which will be the second season?

The showrunners of the series, has confirmed that the new season is going to be based on a story written by Andrzej Sapkowskiwhich means that you could take the history of books The blood of the Elves and Time of hate.

HIssrich revealed more details in an interview on Gamesradar. “The good thing about the second season is that, in what we have written, the story becomes much more focused. There is momentum stronger in the history, because all of the relationships that were created during the first season begin to become a reality in the second season, ” he said.

“I knew from the beginning of this season that I wanted that the last time outside of the meetingand I realized that the fate of Geralt and Ciri had been fulfilled,” he said Hissrich IGN. “Because this is a large part of the first season, right?. This is the fate of these three characters, how they meet and how they move through the world, interact and travel together, in spite of the fact that they do not want this to happen. Therefore, in the second season, in reality, we are able to explore some of that”.

On the other hand, you might see more of the mother of Geralt, which is described in the games and books com “Visenna he was a druid, a healer and sorceress, as well as the mother of the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia. Geralt has had the opportunity to meet her face-to-face, while he was trying to heal some serious wounds that he had suffered.”

When is the premiere?

Netflix has not yet revealed an official date, but is expected to arrive at some point in 2021.