The uncertain impact of the election of the case Floyd in the USA

Under the title “The election of George Floyd”distinguished professor of political journalism at Columbia University, Thomas B. Edsall, it is asked, in one of his last columns Of the New York Times effect that the death of the exguardia safety african-american in the hands of the police in Minneapolis will have in the coming November elections in the USA “The narrative that will prevail after this (…) play a key role to determine who is our next President,” posits.

According to Edsall, “what I most fear” the democrats is a the repetition of the reaction of voters to the urban riots in the ‘ 60sthat put an end to decades of hegemony and democratic at all levels of government, from the time that the republicans have been able to establish much of the agenda of federal, state and local levels for the next 52 years.

However, white voters, the segment of the electorate most likely to become more republican in reaction to the increase of racial tensions, there are many less than 52 years ago. The census has estimated that in 1968, the year in which he was killed, Martin Luther King, civil rights activist, 89.7% of all voters were white. In contrast, in 2020, the Pew Research Center foresees that the participation of white voters dropped to 23 points, 66.7%.

For his part, John Zogbythe president of Zogby International, one of the pollsters with the most prestige in the UNITED states, remember that the candidacy of Barack Obama in 2008 marked a milestone in the participation of black voters. “First, they represented 10% of the total of the votes cast, but when Obama ran, are 12.9% of the total in 2008 and 13.1% in 2012. Almost all of these voters more elected him,” says The Third .

“In 2016, one of the problems with Hillary Clinton, that the participation of black was reduced to 11% of the total, and only 89% of their support.”highlights the pollster, which argues that the low participation of african-americans in 2016 was a “big factor” in the states of Hillary, such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. “It was a big problem,” he says.

Today, according to Zogby, the conditions seem to be ripe for the democratic candidate, Joe Biden, gather the support of the electorate african-americans because of his the closeness with Obamawho was his vice president. “The case of Floyd can help a lot, especially with the negative response to Donald Trump” the protests, he says.

“This event can provide a big boost to Biden, especially with the strong support of Barack and Michelle Obama, the selection of a running mate an african-american, and the growing anguish and the intensity of the young voters of all races,” says Zogby. While acknowledging that Biden “is very popular among blacks,” warns that” you have a problem of enthusiasm among blacks young people.”

All in all, recent polls show that the death of Floyd and the protests, in addition to the unemployment, and the coronavirus – has implications for the elections of 2020. And Biden seems to be the most benefited. So, at least, reveals a survey by the Morning Consult, where 45% of respondents ensures that it is now more likely to vote for Biden as a result of the protests, while 31% say that it is safest to lean in to the Trump. Among african americans, 70% said they are more likely to vote for Biden. Only 6% said that it could be defined by Trump.

In this sense, The New York Times stresses that in the last few weeks the survey shows that Trump has lost about 10 percentage points behind Biden. Or, even, of 12 points, as reveals a survey of Fox News. Why? Partly because some of the the white voters of the working class are soured, at least for now, with the President, according to Nate Cohn, an expert on surveys of the Times. The leadership of the Trump among white voters fell by about five percentage points in comparison with their margin of 13 points in 2016, according to the newspaper.

Despite this, the road is not paved for Biden. Even with the current tensions in the UNITED states can be a trap for the democratic party, which has a past “dark” theme of the race anyone who dedicates himself to defense in the last few years. As a senator in 1975, he protested against the racial segregation and colleges through a project that has been transferred to bus african-american students to schools in neighborhoods predominantly white. Then he said that he had been misrepresented. And, at the end of may, has been forced to apologise after an interview with the radio program The Breakfast Clubpopular among young african-americans, to say that the members of that community who claim Trump “not black”. After a wave of criticism, has admitted that “it was not to be so arrogant.”