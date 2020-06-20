The short film ‘plague of insomnia’ with texts by Gabriel Garcia Marquez – Film and Tv – Culture

“The india Visit she saw Rebeca in the rocker, sucking her finger, and with eyes lighted, like those of a cat in the dark”. With this extract from “one Hundred years of solitude’, to read the argentine actor Ricardo Darín, begins the short film ‘plague of insomnia’, the Foundation Gabo presented last Thursday, the hand of the director bolivar Leonardo Aranguibel.

This audiovisual piece for 15 minutes trying to convey hope in the midst of the pandemic of covid-19, recalling the moment when Macondo has experienced a similar episode in the novel of Gabriel García Márquez.

“I have been a lifelong lover of the work of García Márquez says, Aranguibel, and from the beginning of the pandemic, I began to reflect constantly on the relationship that we live with the plague of insomnia. In the middle of the court, and for much of the content created by the confinement, I happened to do something promising: I remember that the sun always comes back”.

In addition to Darin, in the production involving large Latin american stakeholders, including the colombian Marcela Mar, Andrés Parra, Manolo Cardona, Julián Román, Maricela Gonzalez and Ana Maria Orozco.

“With the plague of insomnia has spread throughout Macondo, and quarantine all the people. At the beginning, I thought I would do a text inspired by this story, but then I discovered that it was better to have his own words (Garcia Marquez) and I started doing a puzzle, picking up the one that was a reference to the plague of insomnia,” continues the director.

Proceeded to divide the text into small phrases, which were distributed in a shell script and sending and for the artists involved in the tribute.

“I invited people I have ever worked with in my career, friends. The short film was done without anyone to perceive a weight. That’s why I like to say that the project is more collective, in which I have participated in my life”adds.

In this way, the weaving of complicity: the nearest Aranguibel have been inviting other friends and finally met a group of 31 players and 11 members of the technical team, including producers, musicians, sound engineers, montajistas, and the director himself.

Aranguibel is recognized for hit series like ‘Until I met you” (inspired by the life of Juan Gabriel), ‘Monsoon’ (about the famous boxer argentino), ‘Prisoner’, the Latin version of ‘Amas de casa desesperadas’, and, currently, ‘Caesar’, which passes through the fight against the mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez.

“I invited the major manufacturers with whom I have worked, one in Mexico, one in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and they helped me to establish connections. After that I personally spoken with each of the actors involved in the project, and all agree: none of them has said no.”

For the Foundation, Gabo, who has supported this idea, is a way of showing the anchoring of the magical realism of Garcia Marquez in everyday life, as expressed in a press release. In this pronouncement is quoted the beautiful letter that you wrote to Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, and his father and that has been published in “The New York Times’, on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the death of the writer.

The epistle is an account of the relationship between the nobel prize for literature, the colombian with the disease huge, that goes back to their admiration for the literary works, such as “every day of the year of the plague’ by Daniel Defoe, and also for ‘Oedipus the King’, the tragedy of Sophocles, where the protagonist strives to save Thebes from the plague.

“You said once that what we are obsessed about epidemics is that we remember the personal destiny”written Garcia Barcha in that letter.

The fate of Aranguibel was written that would work with the obsessions of Gabo: “I have Always said that the Macondo and the universe is part of me, but just the opposite, that I am a part of that universe. I learned to read when I fell into the hands ‘The colonel does not have who type’. I maybe 12 years and I gave my uncle Luis Britto. When I read that, I realized that in all of his works exist in the same universe, so I devoured everything that came out of García Márquez”.

Therefore, the dedication to the short film, of which his uncle, the photographer of the director: “Luis Brito (Worm)”.

From that concern, the work was done during the birth. “Fifty days, more or less, we had to do the whole selection process of the actors, send them the script, which will be recorded and the materialbegin to assemble, in order to get images from photographers and film makers from across the region: what you can do fifty days of childbirth,” explains Aranguibel.

The short film can be seen on the website of the Foundation Gabo (fundaciongabo.org), where is introduced from an engineering text: “in the end, as in other works of Gabo that always lives in hope, the inhabitants of Macondo found a way to adapt to their own pandemic, found the cure from the hand of the gypsy Gauss, and recover the memories of their previous life”.

