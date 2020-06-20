The “shocking” photos of Anabel Pantoja in a bikini: “what they are Pregnant or pastries?”

17 June 2020

(18:49 CET)

Anabel Pantoja it was dedicated to do a lot of exercise during the childbirth and to maintain a healthy mind with a positive attitude permanent. In this way, we have won the acceptance of many fans and became a sensation that, in times of crisis. The “shocking” photos of the influencer in a bikini leaves a number of conclusions and a question on the network: “what in Pregnancy or pasta?”.

Among the results is that all the training done has served to fill it with positive energy, but not to give it a body as hot as expected. And it is the same volume or even more. The curves are part of it, and seems to have learned to live with them, and has acted as the advocate of another type of large size, nothing to do with Kim Kardashian, Demi Rose, or Anastasia Kvitko.

Anabel with a pose that is artistic sitting on a beach in Gran Canaria, was exposed with a white bikini. While being seated, and the attempt to cover the abdomen, you can appreciate its exaggerated curvature. The first hypothesis was a pregnancy, but taking into account their recent statements that they refused the opportunity to have children now, has remained only as the only path to the bakery.

Anabel Pantoja responds to those who criticize his weight

Anabel Pantoja at no time was sold as a coach or much less, it has simply given people a window of entertainment, in order to isolate the problems. Even so, the naysayers are still sticking with your weight.

The response of Anabel Pantoja networks to all those that throw comments detrimental to his state: “I Want to clarify that I am not a trainer just in the foot, give it a roll and move a little bit the sides… they continue to tell me that I am more fat, if that is true, because that engulf and wonder. WHAT Is it?”. Better to say, impossible, soon we will know what the new publication surprises more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram.