The player accused of the discrimination of the US Open

SYDNEY, Australia.

The australian Dylan Alcottworld number one quada category of wheelchair tennis, has reported on Twitter a “bad discrimination” on the part of the US Openthat will not be the organization of this year’s tournament of wheelchairs, because of the pandemic covid-19.

“I only know that the US Open which will be held from August 31 to players of the ATP and WTA circuits) is to be played WITHOUT tennis in a wheelchair. The players were not consulted,” he said on Twitter the last champion slam New York.

“He believed he had done enough to qualify, two-time world champion and world number one. But, unfortunately, the only thing that mattered was to be able to walk. Unpleasant discrimination“he added the player of Melbourne.

Please don’t tell me that I run more risk of taking the new coronavirus), because I is not valid. Yes, I am disabled, but that does not make me EVIL ( … ), ” added Alcott, furious.

Winner of 10 titles in a single grand Slam, Alcott is a fierce supporter of wheelchair athletes.

First shown in quadwon with Australia the gold in wheelchair basketball the The paralympic games of Beijingin 2008.

The US Open, the maintenance of which in the originally scheduled date (31 August-13 September), but behind closed doors, it has been confirmed this week, is at the center of criticism from several days ago.

In front of the strict protocol health care provided by the organizers, when the host city of the tournament was particularly attacked by the pandemic, several figures in the men’s circuit, including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadalto the left of the plan and doubts about their participation.

Reacting to the maintenance of the tournament, the australian Nick Kyrgios mounted on a decision “selfish.” The Romanian Simona Halep (world number two), he resigned to travel to New York to focus on Roland Garros, pushed back to the end of the month of September.

The tennis professional, completely stopped mid-march should resume from the 3rd of August to the WTA tour and on the 14th of August for the ATP.

