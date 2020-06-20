The Oscars ceremony will be in April 2021 – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The ceremony of delivery of the 93 edition of the Oscars will be held on April 25, 2021 for the pandemic coronavirus, after the Board of Governors of the Academy of Hollywood has approved the 15 of June to postpone for two months to the event.

The nominees in the categories will be announced on the 15th of march 2021 and the expiration date to be a candidate, will not end in 2020, after the closure of the cinema, and the arrears of the great previews have led us to extend until 28 February next yearon the day she was going to celebrate the gala evening in the source.

“For more than a century, film has played an important role for the comfort of us, inspire and entertain us in the darkest moments. They must have done it this year. Our hope, by extending the period is to provide the flexibility that the directors needed to finish and launch their film without being penalized for something that is beyond anyone’s control”he said in a statement, the president of the institution, David Rubin.

Traditionally, a film must be released during the calendar year preceding the awards (that is, that we see in 2020 to be able to be at the ceremony 2021), but with the cinema closed in virtually all areas of the world, and the more late versions, will be able to compete tapes released in 2021.

This change adds the exception, already approved, which will allow films that have not been screened in movie theaters may be candidates with a distribution via the internet, an important movement for an institution that has always defended the theatrical exhibition.

The decision to extend all deadlines, it was taken during a video call, which led the Board of Governors of the Academy, which includes personalities such as Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern, and Whoopi Goldberg.

In the same way, the opening of the new Museum of the Academy of Hollywood in Los Angeles on April 30 of the following year. “The next Oscar nomination, and the opening of our new museum, will mark a historic moment, bringing together fans from all over the world through cinema,” said Rubin.

This is not the first time that the Oscar delay your ceremony, from the moment that they, also, have been postponed the editions of 1938 (as by a tidal wave of Los Angeles), 1968 (for the assassination of Martin Luther King) and 1981 (the attempted murder of the then american president, Ronald Reagan). In addition, in the decade of the 1960’s and 1970’s, the gala used to be organized in the month of April and not February, as in recent decades.

