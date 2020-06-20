The gesture that could define the future of Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez it seems to have resolved its future, at least for the season 2020-2021. As reported by Sky Sportsthe tocopillano would be very close to continue his career at Inter.

It happens that the box Italian is interested to renew the loan, the chilean international, despite his injury, which would have allowed him to play only 16 games in the cast is Italian, scoring only two goals.

According to Sky SportsManchester United is in talks with Inter to extend the loan of Sanchez on the break. The Red Devils, and their technical Ole Gunnar Solskjaerthey do not want the chilean forward and the “lifeguard” will be back in the Milan team.

With the pandemic of the covid-19 to have a large impact on the finances of football at the global level, the Inter knows that your budget for the transfer of the summer will be limited. Manchester United is already paying most of his salary of 18 million euroswhile the tocopillano to play in Italy.