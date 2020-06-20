The Currents continue to play from caleta

The music is not for you. This week there are four new domestic release, with a variety of ideas and genres, including three belonging to the alternative music. Creativity follows its course, in spite of the unemployment, which has led to a crisis of health and the art that keeps you afloat in the light, and the days of the birth.

The Death – Streams

The band guayaca a preview of a song composed by Geraré call The Death. This acoustic session was recorded by an individual in the case of each of The Current. The video clip that you can see in the IGTV of the grouping, said the address of the director sucre Joshua Miranda coordinanción Michelle Prendes. The musicians are preparing for their first virtual concert for this Saturday, June 26, at 22.00 hours. Tickets are on sale in www.meet2go.com.

Jolly – Amantina

“Wow, what a great trip!!!” it is the most common comment for the video Jolly, the new musical project of Daniel Sorzano, exvocalista of Les Petits Bâtards. The song is in the lyrics, between pessimistic and realistic. Someone who agrees to be in a state of limbo. The photography, editing and art was done by Nicolas Sorzano and Amantina.







Separated from the sea – Sara Ontaneda

From his New York apartment, the singer guayaquileña recorded their last video clip Separated from the sea. The song was written by Sara and about how, sometimes, because of work issues or meet the objectives, has not paid sufficient attention to our personal relationships. The clip, directed by Genesis Castle is shrouded in an atmosphere of nostalgia and intimacy. It is the third single from the album Experiment.

Seen That Loads Maga Córdoba

When the relations of a couple are not finished, there is always the hope of returning to their social networks and be aware of our own publications. This is the new single guayaquileña Maga Córdoba. The video clip is a compilation of the following chambers of presentations in the year 2019.