The actress who work in the Courage to dream next to Danna Paola now sells burgers coronavirus Mexico Televisa Netflix

The actress Violeta Isfel, remembered for working together to Danna Paola in the telenovela, children’s ‘Dare to dream’, has revealed through an interview that he had to dedicate himself to sell burgers during the quarantine from the coronavirus from her job as an actress is paralyzed.

After that many of their projects in the exhibition were affected by the pandemic, the popular leader of the ‘Divine’ in the series, was to understand how to deal with the economic crisis.

“At home we started to make burgers and I’m selling it here where I live. I live in Hidalgo and it was an incredible experience, I like it a lot, I never knew that I liked to cook for other people, I only cooked for my family and now I do as well,” said Violet.

The actress also noted that it will continue with the business of the burgers, after receiving a good feedback from their customers.

It is worth to clarify that Danna Paola he had his first starring role in the novel ‘Dare to dream’, of Televisa, where she shared with Violeta Isfel and without imagining that some years later, he became one of the stars of Netflix.

Danna Paola would not be in season 4 of “Elite”

After Netflix has confirmed the fourth installment of the popular series the Spanish Elite, it was also revealed that the departure of the character of Danna Paola (Lu), Esther Expósito (Carla), George Lopez (Valerio), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) and Alvaro Rico (Polo).