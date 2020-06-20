So is the new album of Bob Dylan – Tv and Film – Culture

This is the 39th studio album from Bob Dylan. It features 10 new songs, including ‘Murder most foul’, a ballad on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a tribute to bluesman Jimmy Reed.

‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, is the first new material from the Nobel prize for literature after the release of “Storm” in 2012, but has released a series of versions.

The musician combines ostinatos of blues with stories of folkyour husky voice singing lyrics that range from black humor to a riotous desolation.

It is sometimes warm, sometimes caustic. In the first song of the album, ‘I Contain Multitudes”, the musician of 79 years, speaks of mortality and how to sleep in the same bed “of life and death.”

In a recent interview with the newspaper ‘New York Times’, Dylan said he did not think of his own death, but the death of humanity as a species. “I think that the death of the human race. The long journey of the monkey naked. I don’t want to treat lightly, but the life of all is so ephemeral. Every human being, no matter how strong or powerful, is fragile when it comes to death. I think of you, in general terms, not in a personal way,” he said.

The songs through the pop culture of the XX century, speaks of the myths and make reference to historical characters and fictitious, some minor, others tragic.

In the ‘I Contain Multitudes’, Dylan quotes, Indiana Jones, Anne Frank and The Rolling Stones, in this same verse. ‘Murder Most Foul’, initially launched in the month of march, on account of the assassination of president Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, in 1963, to the time in which he describes the counterculture of the ‘ 60s.

The song, which has climbed to the top of the Billboard chart, has dropped the names of some artists, including the Eagles, Charlie Parker, Stevie Nicks, and The Beatles. The most famous songs of the Dylan of the ’60s and’ 70s, talk of police brutality and racism, such as the Hurricane’.

Now, the musician mentioned the massacre racial Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921 when mobs of whites attacked by residents and merchants in the black for two days.

There is also a reference to the “bird man of Alcatraz’, one of the serial killer most famous in the united States.

In the ‘False Prophet’, the second song of the album, six minutes, Dylan sounds arrogant, remorseless, making reference to its mythology.

You may be interested in: Bob Dylan, without intermediaries

“I am not a false prophet,” he says. Dylan, who has received in 2012 the Medal of Freedom from the hands of president Barack Obama, it was almost always on tour over the last three decades, despite his advanced age. But he had to cancel a series of concerts in the month of April in Japan, and in the month of June and July in North America because of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

AFP