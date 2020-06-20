Serena Williams will play in the US Open





NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has confirmed that he will play the U. s. Open in 2020.

The winner of 23 grand Slam titles, said in a video that aired the American Association of Tennis last Wednesday, during the presentation of the tournament that he is “eager to return” to New York for a tournament that has been won on six occasions.





The american 38-year-old was runner-up at Flushing Meadows in the previous two editions.

The defending champion Rafael Nadal and the players at the top of the ránkings, Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, have expressed reluctance to travel to New York.

Simona Halep, the champion of two great former world number one, has observed that “at the moment” has no intention of playing in the US Open in 2020. The Romanian said in a press release sent to the AP that its position is not “final”.









The US Open is usually the fourth and last grand Slam of the season. On this occasion will be without fans between 31 August and 13 September, in what will be the second largest by 2020, after the Australian Open that ended at the beginning of February.





In may, it postponed the French Open because of the pandemic coronavirus, and will take place between 27 September and 11 October. Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since the end of the Second World War in 1945.