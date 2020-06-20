Results reproduction of the WWE Backlash 2020 in Spanish

Posted by Pedro Bendezu the day Sunday, June 14, 2020

Board he fought against Randy Orton, The Greatest Wrestling Match Everin addition Drew McIntyre defends his World Championship against Bobby Lopez, in addition Asuka defends her Women’s Championship on RAW against Nia Jax, in addition to Jeff Hardy faces Sheamus. The event will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in the united States. The musical themes of this event will be “The biggest Show” of Panic! At the Disco and “Oh Yeah!” of Green Day.

Below we show the results LIVE WWE Backlash 2020 Online in Latin, Spanish and English, the summary, their repetitions, and the video replay to view the article online where you can see, that has been passed on the day of Sunday 14th of June 2020 and was streamed live on Fox Sports and USA Network, the day 14/6/2020.

Results and Summary of the Game

Kick-Off of the show

1.- Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg present the Kick-Off of this event, then presented the fights agreed upon this night, in addition to some promotional videos of these same.

2.- Renee Young, JBL, and Booker T, video conferencing comment on the fight between Asuka and Nia Jax, the three discussed what should be the result.

3.- In the backstage, Christian and Ric Flair are interviewed by Charlie Caruso, to talk about the fight between Edge and Randy Orton. Ric says that Orton is at the peak of his career, while Edge is trying to get back to the shoot, which is why Orton is the favorite, Christian says that those years that Board he was, he was not on vacation but trying to get back to fight for it.

4.- The fight for the Championship of the united States

Apollo Crews (c) is imposed on Andrade (c/ Zelina Vega & Angel Garza), the story of three, then The Idol to receive a Super Spin-out Powerbomb, for Apollo obtained the victory. Apollo Crews continues to be the Champion of the UNITED states.

5.- Backstage, Sheamus sends a message to Jeff Hardyhe says that he understands her pain, to see him proclaimed a beacon of hope when everything is a lie. “You can have a positive attitude towards strangers, but at the end of the day you cannot deny your demons, you can’t deny who you are, shame for your friends, family, and especially for you,” said the Celtic Warrior.

6.- Renee Young, JBL, and Booker T continue review and discussion of the battles that will take place this evening.

Event Game

1.- Triple Threat for the Championship Women and Couples

Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) is imposed for Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay), using the account of three on Peyton, after Alexa apply the cables of Bliss, but Sasha pushes and holds the account to take the victory. Bayley and Banks continue to be the Champions of Torque.

2.- Fight hand to hand

Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardyby the count of three, then I took two Brogue Kick, to which the Celtic Warrior get the victory.

3.-Backstage, Miz and Morrison are interviewed about their struggle against Braun Strowman, but that involves the Otis with his briefcase and Mandy Rose, suggesting that it will be waiting for the winner, as that could redeem his briefcase tonight.

4.- The fight for the Women’s Championship to Raw

Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax, fighting without winning for the account of 10 out of the ring for both fighters, therefore, Asuka continues to be the Champion of Raw.

5.- Backstage: MVP is talking on the telephone to arrange a party for Bobby Lopez, once crowned the New World Champion of the WWE. Lana intervened, and MVP says that is not him who decided to leave out of the ring, but he was also the husband.

6.- Fight in a situation of Disadvantage for the Championship of the Universal

Braun Strowman (c) is imposed on the Miz & John Morrison, using the account of the three Morrison, then the Monster between Men applied a choke slam, and then giving Miz a Running Powerslam to get the victory. Braun Strowman continues to Champion Universal WWE.

7.- In the backstage, the Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles is interviewed, all are Invited to the presentation of his championship, which he believes to be the largest display of all.

8.- The fight for the Championship of the World

Drew McIntyre (c) defeated Bobby Lopez (w/ MVP), the story of the three, then Lopez is distracted by push in the Wool, so that Drew takes advantage and applied a Claymore, to achieve victory. Drew McIntyre continues to be the WWE Champion. After the fight, Lopez and MVP are removed, and watch with contempt of Wool, to cause the loss of the fight.

9.- Segment of Viking Raiders and Street and Profits

Both teams are fighting in the parking lot, Montez Ford pulls to the Ivar on car Braun Strowman, they all end up on the run. Within the Performance Center, continues to play and the combat, when you have to go to the parking lot again, you will see a Ninja Engine led by Akira Tozawa, Viking, Predators, and Street and Profits unite to face them. In the end they escape on a Truck of the Company, to continue to fight, to fall, to waste containers, and suddenly there is a referee, to announce to them that they should fight now, when you were preparing to exit from the container you hear a noise in the garbage, turns out to be a giant lizard, all depart in terror.

10.- The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

Randy Orton has won before Boardthe story of the three, after that The Viper applies a RKO, then apply with a Punt Kick (kicks in the head), to take the victory. After the fight, Orton speaks to the Edge in hatred, that will take care of his wife and children, The Viper celebrates his victory.

11.- This is the end of this event, tomorrow do not miss WWE Raw.

