Results and replay WWE RAW in Spanish June 15, 2020

Posted by Pedro Bendezu the day Monday 15 June 2020

The Messiah Seth Rollins invites Rey Mysterio and Dominik, for a meeting in RAW, also, the message of the Champion of the World Drew McIntyreafter the defeat of Bobby Lopez last night at the Game. In addition, there will be a fight rematch between Asuka and Nia Jax, with the Women’s Championship at stake, in addition, Seth Rollins to give an important announcement on Monday Night Raw, in addition, the Champion of the united States Apollo Crews defends his title against Shelton Benjamin, in addition, Kevin Owens face of Angel Garza

To view the VIDEO replay of the show You need to press the next button, to be able to access the content of the title. CLICK HERE NOW

We present to you the LIVE results of the event WWE RAW Online in Latin, Spanish and English, we see the summary, repeat, and playback from vista from the internet, online, which will be broadcast on Monday 15 June 2020, and issued the live streaming on the Fox Sports and USA Network, the day 15/6/2020.

Advertising



Results and Synthesis of RAW materials

1.- Randy Orton defeated Edge

The Viper heads to the ring, he says that the previous night, in Game is able to do what he said he was going to do, remove Boardin addition, he said that he knew that Edge had broken the trícep, but that did not stop, as it was to send him once more to his home, to remember what it is to be a father and a husband. Christian what stops him and asks him what kind of a man is, enjoying having injured someone, as well he says that he is a son of a bitchand ensures that the Edge will return to give closure to the end of his career on his own terms. Orton challenges him to fight a fight with no rules this night.

2.- Backstage, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega is interviewed by Charlie Caruso, the question that he feels guilty for what happened at Backlash that took the fight for Andrade, she answers that she does not feel guilty for the pain that will cause them to Kevin Owens this evening.

3.- Fight hand to hand

Kevin Owens defeated Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega), the story of three, after which Andrade to distract Garza, KO will have to apply a Stunner. After the fight, both mexican claim, Zelina tells them off and asks them to fight together, not in between them.

4.- Backstage: MVP and Bobby Lopez are interviewed, MVP says that it seems absurd that after thirteen years, Lopez has his first opportunity of the owner to then lose it due to circumstances outside of their control, in reference to the intervention of Wool.

5.- MVP and Bobby Lopez asked for a rematch

Both Wrestlers head to the ring, and says that the blame for all that Bobby has lost the battle, is for the Wool, and that if Drew McIntyre was something of decency, should be given a rematch at this time. Lana comes in and says that everything went well in his marriage with Lopez, until he came, Bobby responds and says he has never even seen fight at your side, that is fed up, Lopez wants a divorce.

Advertising



6.- In the backstage, The Way Profits and The Viking Raiders were surveyed, say they regret not being able to finish his fight last night, because of the surprise attack on ninja.

7.- The Fight Relay

The Way Profits and The Viking Raiders were imposed against Akira Tozawa, and the four ninja, for the account of the three, after having given a Frog Splash. After the fight, Akira leads the ninja into a giant, but appears to be The Big Show and attack all of the ninja present.

8.- Message to Dominic and Seth Rollins

The Messiah is in the ring, says that Rey Mysterio did the coward, but thanks to Domenico for showing the courage to take the place of her father, Mysterio is displayed on the screen of the stage to warn Seth that he will not do anything to your son or regret. Seth says he doesn’t want to hurt Dominic, if you don’t want to help him and take the decision to join him, Domenico seems to attack him, and escape quickly before the Theory of Austin and Buddy Murphy can take him.

9.- Backstage: MVP and Lopez are with R-Truth and Drew McIntyre, MVP asks for a rematch, but is in the game, the Championship of the World and the 24/7 in the game in a fight with a partner, R-Truth and accepts it.

10.- Fighting in a Pair

The IIconics have been imposed before Liv Morgan and Natalya, by the count of three Natalya, after the Iconic applies to your movement, double the end. After the fight, the IIconics ask for a new opportunity holder against Bayley and Sasha Banks.

11.- The fight for the Championship of the united States

Apollo Crews (c) defeated Shelton Benjamin, for the account of the three, after the application of a roll-up.

Advertising



12.- The fight for the Championship of the World and 24/7

Drew McIntyre (c) and R-Truth (c) were imposed with MVP and Bobby Lopez, on behalf of three of the MVP, after that I received a Claymore and the Truth of the count.

13.- Bayley and Sasha Banks in NXT

The Champion Female in the Couple to say that it was easy, it was to defend their title partner at Backlash, and that they defend this Wednesday on NXT. The IIconics stop and ask for a chance to holder, after a couple of slaps, Bayley agrees.

14.- The fight for the Women’s Championship to RAW

Asuka (c) is imposed on Nia Jax, by the count of three, after the application of a roll-up.

15.- Backstage: Randy Orton is interviewed, he says not to be worried for the match against the Christians, but it is a fight without rules, that can destroy his career with the three letters that the most lethal, R O.

16.- Fighting without Rules

Randy Orton (with Ric Flair) defeated Christian, for the account of the three, after Flair gave a blow to the bowels of the Christian, and orton gives him a Punt Kick (kicks in the head). After the fight, Orton tells Christian that does not want to do this, I had already finished the last chapter yesterday evening with Board.

17.- This concludes this episode of RAW, don’t miss this Wednesday’s WWE NXT.

To view the VIDEO replay of the show You need to press the next button, to be able to access the content of the title. CLICK HERE NOW

Many thanks for your preference to support the sharing this website on social network, thanks.