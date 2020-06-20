Rafa Kalimann breaks the internet when she emerges from a bride at a June party at home

Ex-BBB drew sighs from followers

Rafa Kalimann delighted her followers with a new click on Instagram. On Friday night (19), the former BBB held a Festa Junina at her home and dressed as a bride during the fraternization.

Rafa did not fail to show off natural beauty with a simply stunning look. In the caption, she wrote: “To de noivinha”.

To de noivinha 🥰👰🏻♥️ @rhelden amei hahahaha

In less than an hour, the publication reached more than 500 thousand likes. In the comments, followers did not spare praise for Rafa. “Very beautiful,” wrote a follower. Another commented: “Wonderful”.

