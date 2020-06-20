Proceedings of The Ed Sullivan Show, available in streaming

Universal Music announces the agreement with a Sofa bed Entertainment-from the catalog The Ed Sullivan Show available officially for the first time in the platforms streaming.

The first video of this month is dedicated to Black Music and Motown and include Music legends such as Diana Ross & The Supremes, Four Tops, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye, Neil Diamond, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Beach Boys, The Jackson 5, The Group and The Temptations

The Ed Sullivan Show contains musical performances that have made history such as Elvis Presley, the Beatles, The Doors, The Rolling Stones; comedians and actors such as Joan Rivers, Rodney Dangerfield, Richard Pryor, Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, George Carlin, Johnny Carson, Smothers Brothers, Stiller and’meara; Athletes Jackie Robinson, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Muhammad Ali, Joe Namath, Arnold Palmer, and the Hollywood Star Julie Andrews, Elizabeth Taylor, Peter Sellers, Gregory Peck, Steve McQueen, Sophia Loren, Marlon Brando, Rock Hudson; great in the scene with the cast of “Oliver! “Hello Dolly,” “South Pacific”; opera singers such as Maria Callas and Beverly Sills; artists such as Salvador Dalí and José Greco; choreographers and dancers such as Rudolf Nureyev and Political figures such as presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy.

Almost 50 years after that The Ed Sullivan Show aired its last episode, the night of Sunday, 6 June 1971, officially joined the universe streaming. Heu has announced an agreement with SOFA Entertainment Inc. for digital rights in the global library of The Ed Sullivan Showthat includes the influential television program for 23 years was the first time on CBS. This is the first time that the audiovisual library of The Ed Sullivan Show it will be available officially in its entirety, streaming services around the world through the YouTube channel The Ed Sullivan Show official YouTube channel. There will be a new continuous audio and video, some of them available in digital format for the first time.