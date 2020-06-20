Pocah shocks followers by showing waddle on Instagram video

Funkier raised the mood on the web

Pocah raised the mood on the web after posting a stunning video on Instagram. On Friday night (19), the singer showed an unmistakable wiggle and did not fail to show the great physical form to more than 11 million followers.

In the caption, the brunette commented: “willingness to practice the act, right, my daughter // link in the bio”.

Recently, Pocah swept the hearts of her followers by sharing a photo on Wednesday night (17).

In the click, the singer came up with a comfortable look in black color and perfect the card for the camera.