Pharrell Williams and Taylor Swift asked for that 19 June is a public holiday in the US

EFE • 20-jun-2020 – 07:31 AM

The Star of the song and the show as Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams, Usher and Lupita’nyong or asked for this Friday, the 19th day of the month of June, known as “Juneteenth”, is a public holiday in the united States.

“Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that general Gordon Granger entered Galveston (Texas), one of the last areas where there was slavery, despite its abolition in 1963, and announced the end of the Civil War, such as the prohibition of carrying out this practice.

Since then, in Texas, and in other areas of the country celebrates this day under the name of “Juneteenth” -a game of words with the month of June and the pronunciation of the 19-in-English – with events such as parades, prayer, the mass, readings and musical performances.

“It is time that if we are to think of how it really looks like the freedom, to see that ours was never recognized. Yes, there are 47 states that talk about the day, but it’s not a paid vacation, we deserve a paid vacation”, I assure you, the musician Pharrell Williams, winner of an Oscar and a Grammy

Taylor Swift has supported the idea in their social networks.

“It’s been over 150 years since the first “Juneteenth”. Is it not time that the nineteenth of June to become a national holiday?”, he asked.

The star has decided to take the day off for all employees to honor the day of freedom” and “continuing education in history.”

“It is not only freedom, but a struggle of the ancestors, and the determination that some day, their children, their children’s children and their children’s children would be free,” he said.

For his part, Usher felt that the recognition of this day of vacation for federal would be “a small gesture in comparison with the greatest social needs of the black population of the united States”.

“But it is possible that remind us of our journey towards freedom and the work that the united States is not yet”, he added.

Also, the actress Lupita’nyong or highlighted on your Twitter profile, the role of Opal Lee, an activist of the 93-year-old that he called “the force behind the effort to proclaim June 19, the festival in the country”.

In addition, ‘nyong or joined to other stars, african-american, such as John Legend, Trevor Noah, Sterling K. Brown and Gabrielle Union, in a letter signed by more than 1,000 representatives of a culture that supports this celebration.