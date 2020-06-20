Netflix: The limit is infinite prove that there are no obstacles for the human spirit



Jean Maggi on his bike adapted during its ascent to the peaks of the Himalayas in 2015

The infinite limit



(Argentina/2020).

Direction and editing:



Paul Aulita

Script



By : Sebastian Meschengieser.

Production



: Juan José Campanella.

Photography



Pablo Vieitez.

Music



By : Emilio Kauderer

Sound



: José Luis Díaz.

Duration



: 47 minutes

Available at:



Netflix

Our opinion:



good

Beyond his work as a director of film and television,

Juan José Campanella



holds a permanent interest in the promotion of projects whose objective, in addition to the purely artistic – passes-by-claim cases of people who have overcome difficulties and limitations, with the idea of raising awareness against discrimination of any kind. He had done as co-producer of the short animation

Ian, a history that we will mobilize



and what power, now, for your company to 100 Bar with this medium-length film documentary, which enhances

the exceptional case of the cordoba-born Jean Maggi



.

The hook of the infinite limit 02:00

If a writer will be present to a producer a story of fiction on the

a child prostrated by polio, badly treated, who has suffered various forms of bullying, which he tried to drown their sorrows with all kinds of excesses, who has had a heart attack at the age of 37 and already in the maturity found by access to a bicycle and adapted for the possibility to travel the world,



to become an elite athlete (New York city marathon, triathlon, crossing the andes on horseback, snow skiing and water skiing, flying the flag of the olympics), climb to 5600 meters of the path of the Himalayas and, thus, to reinvent and to be able to help others from a foundation of their own,

it is very likely that the answer is: “it is too far-fetched and implausible”.



Well, this is the epic real logs of this documentary that mixes archive material, family records taken by the employees of Maggi (now 57 years) during the field trip of 2015 to India to cross the highest road in the world in the area of borders is Khardung La, and recent evidence (such as that of his wife, who has played and stimulated even in the worst moments of physical and mental health) registered by the team led by director Paul Aulita.

The documentary is simple, and if you want to conventional in its structure



but the emphasis here is not on the feel-good aesthetic, but in the vindication of an example of resilience, of overcoming the face of tragedy, trauma, prejudices and conditionings that are combined by the inner strength will be of social and family supports. So, even if there are no findings or formal narrative,

it is very difficult not to empathize and not to be moved several times with Jean Maggi and the history of its infinite limit.

