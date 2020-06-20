Mel Maia poses outdoors with a puppy and charms followers: “Dois fofos”

Vimal Kumar
Actress left followers in love with the click

Mel Maia posted a distinctive click on her Instagram account and gave the talk on the web. The actress displayed a sequence of photos outdoors with her pet puppy and left followers in love.

In a bikini, Melissa showed great physical form in the records and even joked in the caption: “Once upon a time, an au au 🐶💘”.

era uma vez, um au au 🐶💘

Mel’s publication earned more than 194 thousand likes on social networks. Followers have continued to praise the beauty of the 16-year-old actress. “Friend, you are so perfectaa😍😍”, wrote a friend. Another commented: “amor da Vida❤️”.

