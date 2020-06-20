MC Rebecca teaches new video choreography and exudes good form: “Perfect”

Funkier attracted the eyes of followers

MC Rebecca delighted followers after posting a new video on Instagram. This Friday (19), the funkier taught the fans a new choreography and did not fail to lavish beauty on the web.

“I launched a challenge on the app! Run there to check it out 😉 I want to see who is the best at sensualizing the sound of #SoPraVoce ”, wrote the brunette in the caption.

Rebecca’s video earned over 157,000 likes in less than an hour. In the comments, followers did not fail to praise the muse’s performance.

“Teach me woman ♥ ️”, asked a follower. Another fan joked: “I dance like that for the mirror 😍”.

