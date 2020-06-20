Maluma dominates the first of the radio with its theme, ‘ADMV’

With determination and discipline, Maluma, who has now 26 years old, has managed to carve out a path fruitful in the field of music. Also his fans, today, he sees the idol, the global music Latin, which, in spite of the health crisis is not amilana and continues to create melodies to the delight of the people.

On this occasion, according to the Monitor Latin— reached number 1 on the radio with his recent, powerful and moving song, titled ‘ADMV’, which contains a letter overwhelming and it has come to have great acceptance in countries such as Colombia, Paraguay, Mexico, Panama, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Chile.

According to the met ‘ADMV’ is a romantic ballad, which comes from the heart of Maluma and which he recorded, accompanying his voice with an acoustic guitar. It was written in Jamaica, in the month of January, in the course of a journey made by the artist, in which he managed to discover a large number of sounds. The authors were the same Maluma next to Edgar Barrera, Vicente Boat and Miky La Sensa. The production was in charge, Edgar Barrier and Maluma.

In essence, ‘ADMV’ evokes the feeling of an interpreter, who listens to in-Flight to oblivion’ and ‘Sailor’. The official video has already more than 26 million and a half views.

Other good news. Recently, the Nice Guy —as he is known to his fans— joined a wave of afropop, doing a remix of the hit ‘Uncle’, beside the French artist Aya Nakamura.

The time has recently participated in the graduation virtual Dear Class Of 2020 Original YouTube alongside other world celebrities such as Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, the ex-secretary Robert Gates, Sundar Pichai, the ex-secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Malala yousafzai, Alicia Keys and Zendaya, among others.