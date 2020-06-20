Ludmilla poses with neon green look and comments on new job as an actress

The singer took fans by surprise on social media

Ludmilla took advantage of this Thursday (18th) to share something new with her fans.

The singer said excitedly that she will work as an actress and was invited to join the cast of the second season of Rede Globo’s ‘Arcanjo Renegado’ series. To cheer up the crowd, she posed “training” for her role at home and got laughs from her followers.

“ I didn’t become an actress, right, guys ?! Hahaha At the invitation of the wonderful @jjafroreggae to arrive with everything in the second season of #ArcanjoRenegado playing a military police officer. I’m training hard, you’ll be able to check everything on Globo soon, did you like the news? ”, She wrote.

The sequence of photos had more than 600 thousand likes and many people congratulating the singer for another achievement.

“Who is this actress?”, Joked Pabllo Vittar, congratulating Ludmilla. “What an actress,” praised none other than Maisa. “Renowned actress, acclaimed and oscarized !!!”, commented the singer Iza, causing laughter from the followers.