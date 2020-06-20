Lívia Andrade poses stunning on the top of the mountains and jokes: “I went up in life”

The presenter enjoyed another day of her trip

Lívia Andrade delighted her followers on Thursday (18) with yet another sequence of photos from her trip.

This time the presenter posed on top of the beautiful mountains of the Funnel Canyon in Bom Jardim da Serra, boosting its natural beauty in the clicks and also showing the beautiful landscapes and the privileged view at sunset.

“Who said I didn’t go up in life, huh?”, Joked Lívia, in the caption.

The stunning photos yielded more than 34,000 likes and much praise for the blonde. “What a wonderful place, you only lose to Lívia’s beauty”, joked a follower. “It literally went up, huh,” said another, in a good mood. “How beautiful the landscape, including the model”, praised the third person.