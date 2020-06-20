Listen here the new album of Jason Mraz

The artist Grammy winner, Jason Mraz, presented this Friday, June 19, his new studio album “Seek The Good” (Looking good).

The disk it came with 12 songs Mrazin addition to an important announcement: that all proceeds of this record, including the promotion of the label and the royalties later will be donated to various non-profit organizations.

“On the 19th of June, a historic day in the advancement of equality, I am proud to be in solidarity and to serve Black Life Counts when you donate all of my profits from the sales and streams of my new album “Look for The Good,” said Mraz in a press release.

The date may not be more accurate, that each 19 June-1866 – the united States commemorates the end of slaveryan event that this year is more latent than ever, after the death of african-americans as George Floyd and Breona Taylor.

“The time has come to act beyond the promises, thoughts and prayers,” added the musician.

The six organizations will receive the profits of this new album “looking Good” are:

-Black Lives Matter

-San Diego Young Artists Music Academy

-RISE in San Diego

-Base, The Project Of The Law

-Centre for Policy Initiatives

-Equal Justice Initiative

“Look For The Good” it’s an album that captures the love of Mraz for the reggae music. The actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, as well as the icon of reggae, sister Carol, make special appearances on the album, which begins and ends with the same phrase: “seek the good”.

Listen to the full disc here: