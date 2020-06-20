Lexa has a good body shape and a fan jokes: “Irmã da Anitta”

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The celebrity left the crowd simply paralyzed

On the afternoon of Friday (19), Lexa completely attracted the eyes of her followers by posting an incredible click on her Instagram.

In the record, the blonde appeared in front of the mirror, wearing a different body and giving something to talk about her good shape. “Buenas,” wrote Lexa in the publication’s caption.

View this post on Instagram

Buenas ☀️

A post shared by Lexa (@lexa) on

Recently, last Saturday (13), Lexa posted a click that she did behind the scenes of a clip and impressed her followers on social media.

In the caption, she made it clear that the registration was done before the quarantine.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here