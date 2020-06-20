Lenglen, Navratilova, and Serena Williams among the women.

Memories of Wimbledon: the best individual players of the female sex, from the beginning up to Serena Williams. For the third time in history, the tournament was cancelled, but at the All England Club, we have experienced unforgettable moments of tennis and an excellent record.

At the beginning, were the two world wars that have marked the tournament, this year the global pandemic forced the board of Church Road to cancel the event. However, thanks to the insurance contract, in 2003, against the pandemics, Wimbledon does not suffer economic damage.

Since the first edition of 1884 to 1914, there was a british dominion, with many of the stars that, in the early years of the 1800’s and 1900’s, they began to write the story of the unmarried women. Among them Lottie Dod (1887, 1888, 1891, 1892, 1893), Blanche Bingley (1886, 1889, 1894, 1897, 1899, 1900), Charlotte Cooper (1895, 1896, 1898, 1901, 1901, 1908) and Dorothea Douglass (1904, 1906, 1910, 1911, 1913, 1914).

After the First World War, began the era of the Divine Suzanne Lenglen, who dominated both Wimbledon and Roland Garros. In London, the frenchman won five consecutive titles (1919 to 1923), the sixth title in 1925.

It was the first star of women’s tennis in the real world, which has influenced both his way of playing as in the fashion of women in sport. After Lenglen were american players who have made the history of the All England Club, between 1927 and 1958.

Helen Wills Moody was one of the best players in u.s. history. In the Championship he won in 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1933, 1935 1938. Louise Brough (1948, 1949, 1950 and 1955), Maureen Connolly (1952, 1953, 1954), and Althea Gibson (1957 and 1958 ) were the heirs of Wills Moody.

Domains of Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams

Mary Good was another of the great interpreters of tennis on grass courts and in London he won the 1959, 1960 and 1964. The following years marked the great rivalry between Margaret Smith and Billie Jean King.

Between the two was the u.s. to win more titles in London (1966, 1967, 1968, 1972, 1973, 1975). During this rivalry, a young Chris Evert also won three victories, but at the end of the seventies and eighties was dominated by Martina Navratilova, women’s record at Wimbledon, with nine titles won in three decades different (1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1983, 1984 , 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990).

The records of Navratilova is still unbeaten and can withstand for many more years. Steffi Graf was the icon of women’s tennis in 1990, and has won seven titles on the grass of London (1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996).

At the end of the 90s and the beginning of the new millennium has seen the great victories of Serena and Venus Williams. Serena, winner of the title seven times (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016) are looking for 24 More, which allows him to reach the absolute record of Margaret Smith.

What will you do this year? Venus, with five titles (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008), was the protagonist of all of the principles of the decade of the years 2000. Maria Sharapova, 17-year-old who stunned the world in 2004, establishing itself as one of the biggest stars of women’s tennis in the world of all time.

Petra Kvitova might have had more than two titles. However, at the end, Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep has won the last two editions, both against Serena Williams. This year, we should be content to relive the best moments, the best matches, statistics, trivia, and many other news about the Championship: but our mind is already in 2021, with the hope to relive the emotions that only Wimbledon can be guaranteed.