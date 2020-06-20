Larissa Manoela enjoys afternoon coffee with the dolls and delights her followers

Actress left followers in love with the click

Larissa Manoela made her mouth water after posting an unusual click on Instagram. In the best “sextou” style, the actress made a super afternoon coffee with all her dolls.

“What a delicious afternoon 💗 I had the idea of ​​making an afternoon tea for the dolls inspired by @sasabarbosa and her cute sister @entendamaju. They always do this sister program! And here at home, I gathered my doll collection, my mother @silvanateliassantos and my mother-in-law @atelierdaboneca for that special afternoon ”, she wrote in the caption.

Recently, on the afternoon of last Thursday (18), Larissa Manoela and her boyfriend, Leo Cidade, left the followers sighing.

The cute couple enchanted the web by posting a record on Instagram enjoying fitness and romantic moment. After all, a couple who trains together stays together.