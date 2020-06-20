Know the four witches who will accompany Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher 2’

I miss them both Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill)! We miss you, of The Witcherthe fights with the monsters, the passionate relationship of Geralt with Yennefer, the invisible bond that the mage has with Ciri… in the end. On the other hand, you can feel more than happy because soon will come the season 2and with this new characters: four intriguing witches; this was confirmed by the showrunner of the series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

So, let’s recap, The Witcher follow the stories of the three protagonists, at different times, which converge at the end of the first season: Geralt of Rivia, our longed-hunter monsters; Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), a powerful sorceress; and Ciri (Freya Allan), the princess of Citra. But this is a universe that is quite vast, with many mythical creatures and many other warlocks, the masters, which will appear as advance the story.

The second season will see Geralt training Ciri, his daughter, cosmic, therefore, will also see the light four new wizards known Geralt, including that he was her guardian. If you have read the novels on which is based the series, you probably know who you are; if you do not use this note because we present below:

LAMBERT (PAUL BULLION)

Lambert is one of the wizards most young people of Kaer Morhen, an old fortress of training. According to the books and the games, is known for his impatience, to be arrogant and rude, it seems is a renegade from life, because he did not want to be a magician. When I was a child, his father was abusive to him and his mother, and one day stumbled upon a nest of Nekker. A witch has saved my life and invoked the law of surprise and demand his or her training. Lambert will be played by Paul Bullionknown to be Billy’s Kitchen Peaky Blinders.

ESKEL (THUE ERSTED RASMUSSEN)

Eskel was one of the apprentices of Vesemir in Kaer Morhen, and became well-known thanks to its professionalism and reliability. Grew up with Geralt, and they are like brothers, so much so that many think they look alike, except for the large scar on his face. He has earned the respect and recognition thanks to save a girl from a basilisk, dividing his stomach, and the redemption of her. Eskel will be played by actor Danish Thue Ersted Rasmussen.

COËN (YASEN ATOUR)

Coën is another young witchers of Kaer Morhen, who spends his first winter, when Ciri is in the fortress. He also helps to train. Coën is a witch, unusual, have scars from diseases of early childhood, which means that it was formed after the most part. Its history has not been explored so deeply in the novels and video games, so that is a good opportunity for the series. Will be played by Yasen Atour, who had previously appeared in Mission: Impossible: Rogue.

The Coen brothers, the witcher

VESEMIR (KIM BODNIA)

Vesemir is the oldest wizard, and more experienced in Kaer Morhen. A mentor and father figure to many witches, among them Geralt and Eskel. Vesemir also has an important role in the formation of Ciri, because it teaches you about different monsters and herbs. The young Vesemir was portrayed by Theo James in season 1, but the two will give you carnadura actor Danish Kim Bodniaknown to be Konstantin Vasiliev in The Killing Of Eve.