Kevin Smith speaks of the “Masters of the Universe: the Revelation”

Netflix is trying to enter into the kingdom of He-Man, Skeletor and the other warriors of Comics with the anime series produced by Kevin Smith, Masters Of The Universe: The Revelation. Smith recently gave an interview to comicbook.com where they talked about how, and if, the pandemic of coronaviruses affected the production. With people like Mark Hammil, Kevin Conroy, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Mews and Phil Lamarfans of the long franchise He-Man they are eager to dive into the expected series.

Kevin Smith he talked about the production and the global pandemic of COVID-19, which is affecting many properties, both in animation as in other:

“Yes, the quarantine, we are not broken because the animation, their nature is such that it is not possible to do it from your home. Then our two managers, despite the fact that the Power of Animation had to close their offices are in Austin, Texas, all over the world to continue the work. Then we are at the height of the animations. I just saw yesterday the fifth animatic. It is awesome. The animations are incredibly conceptual. They are only a hint of what it will be similar to the cartoon. Basically, they are digital. the storyboard, right? So you’re seeing a black and white version with very fine lines of what will eventually be the program. If someone has seen it without reading the script, you can not know who is who, and stuff like that. But if you have worked in the script, you can see the animation and your mind fills in the blanks “.

The official description of Masters Of The Universe: The Revelation it says:

“A radical return to Comics, the Revelation is a series of direct sequel to the classic period of the Masters of the Universe. With the fan favorite, he-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the history, the faces of our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man, and the cowardly legions of snake mountain! But after a fierce battle, the final fracture always Comics, is Able to solve the mystery of the Sword of Power vanished in a race against time to avoid The end of the Universe! Your trip will finally discover the secrets of Grayskull. This is the epic that the fans of the saga of he-Man and the masters of the Universe have waited 35 years to see! “