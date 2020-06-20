Kendall Jenner yearns for Barack Obama, You said in your networks!

After that Kendall Jenner it would be in the eyes of all, have not been spoken in recent days about the events that have occurred in their country; the celebrity has decided to break the silence movement “Black Lives Matter” and the murder of George Floyd. To start your sympathy, the socialite shared a series of images that included african-american people. Despite the fact that this town is through their social networks, the origin of the message was another.

It turns out that the daughter of Kris Jenner, he leaned on the words of the politician and former president of the united States of America; to talk about racism. In his caption, he invited his millions of followers, “continue to search, read and educate”, with the goal of becoming the best “allies” in the african-american community. In addition to this, he said that despite his discomfort, would never be able to fully understand the feelings of those people attacked unfairly.

Kendall Jenner has said publicly

Like many other celebrities, Kendall Jenner he said that the evening of this Sunday, the longing for the exmandatario the united states, Barack Obama. Despite the fact that it did not in a direct way, the socialite has used her official account of Instagram for repostear a publication of a note fashion director named Alex White. The publication was able to see Obama and his wife Michelle, being more humans than ever before.

What that really captured the attention of over 135 million followers on the platform of the snapshot, was the message that came attached to the photo. “I miss you ” Barack Obama” it was the prayer that was able to express the feelings of the entrepreneur and model, for this reason he decided to open up the world to his heart. It should be stressed that this was not the only Hollywood star who has posted words to the former president.