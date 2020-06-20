Kendall Jenner joined her sister Kylie for an amazing launch

After six years, finally Kendall Jenner it is re-shown in the company of her sister Kylie to take on a new project. The youngest of the dynasty The Kardashian-Jenner, joined forces to launch a new season of the signature Kylie Cosmetics. This information transcended, then, that the entrepreneur will publish on your social network, and advance of the packaging of the new collection.

It is important to note that both celebrities have dealt with major projects of the union. Your age could be decisive, because with less than two years away, the two sisters have been aimed at celebrities thanks to their support, and their families multi-million dollar companies. On the whole, have been able to create a recognized fashion collections and even novels aimed at the youth audience.

Finally! Was what was missing

Despite the knowledge of the dynamic duo, with the passage of time, their paths were taking different directions. Kylie Jenner it is consolidated as one of the most popular models and the required characteristics of the sector, while her younger sister, was given the task to build with the help of her mother, Kris Jenner, a whole empire with Kylie and Cosmetics. Thanks to this signature, the entrepreneur has managed to raise more than $ 900 million.

To know that all the members of your family, is in possession of a series of multi-million followers, the marketing strategy implemented for the smallest of Jenner, was to use the image of his sisters and half-sisters. Kendall Jennerit turned out to be the only one left, as Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and her mother, it would have appeared in front of the cameras for help with your business.