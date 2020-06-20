Kelly Key poses with a gym look and invites followers to live fitness

The singer left fans mesmerized

Kelly Key has already started Friday (19th) in the best “sextou” style, enlivening the social media crowd.

The muse fitness invited followers to participate in their lives fitness that is already routine in their Instagram profile. This time, the singer posed stunningly with a gym look, leaving her saradíssimo shape in evidence.

In less than half an hour, the click had more than 18 thousand likes.

“Musaaaa, I wanted to have all of this!” Commented a follower. “Powerful indeed! I just wanted this shape for me ”, praised another person. “I’m even going to stop eating bacon today after that photo,” joked a third.