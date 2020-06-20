Juliana Caetano’s sister poses near her pool and shoots: “Here single”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Juliana Caetano’s sister, Marcia Bonde, released a photo that left her followers in love on Friday afternoon (19). In the photo, the muse appears near a swimming pool and delighted the crowd.

“And here I am single… anyone else ?!”, she joked in the publication’s caption.

“Marcia, Jesus, this cat is too cute”, commented a follower. “I don’t know who is more perfect: you or Juliana”, fired another. “You are single because you want to! I’m here wanting you ”, pointed out a third.

The image had more than 25 thousand likes.